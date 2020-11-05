CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'We have to stop the run'

COLUMBIA -- Keir Thomas can’t help but to take it personally.

Over the last three games the Gamecocks have let opponents march the ball up and down the field seemingly at will on the ground, something Thomas isn’t happy about entering this week’s Texas A&M game.

“It’s an itch. We have to stop the run,” Thomas said. “We have a great opportunity Saturday to go out and prove we can stop the run.”

Despite a 2-1 record over their last three games against Vanderbilt, Auburn and LSU, the Gamecocks have struggled to stop the run really at all in those games.

Taking out sack yardage, the Gamecocks have allowed a combined 598 yards over the last three weeks with opponents averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

The issue came to a head against LSU with the Tigers rushing for 276 yards and three touchdowns, prompting a lot of work over the bye week on remedying the problem.

“We take all that to heart. We want to stop the run,” Zacch Pickens said. “We’d rather them pass the ball instead of running it down our throat. That’s one thing we worked on: stopping the run.”