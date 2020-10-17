CAROLINA FOOTBALL: USC defeats Auburn for 1st time in 87 years

Auburn (2-2) had won eight straight in the series and jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes. But Nix, the sophomore quarterback, threw three picks and the Gamecocks (2-2) cashed in each time to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a year.

Smith had eight catches including his score midway through the third quarter that put South Carolina ahead for good, 20-19.

Auburn was driving on its following series when Nix threw his third interception — and second to cornerback Horn who brought the ball down the left sidelines to the Tigers' 8. Harris was in the end zone a play later for a 27-19 lead and Auburn could not recover.

The Tigers closed to 30-22 on Anders Carlson's 22 yard field goal with 6:39 left. Auburn got the ball back once more with 2:15 left and drove to the South Carolina 13. Nix, though, was called for intentional grounding trying to avoid a sack and the Gamecocks held on to beat the Tigers for the first time since 1933.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said his team will have to get past this quickly. "We're just going to have to be big boys and we're going to have to man up and put it behind us and go into next week and find a way to win," he said.