CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Urich launches Original Design during quarantine

COLUMBIA — Coaches always preach finding silver linings in the midst of adversity, and South Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Jay Urich seems to have found his during the coronavirus pandemic.

With quarantine going on and Urich not able to do much outside of working out and studying for school, he’s been able to start a passion project and develop a non-profit called Original Design, to promote health and wellness to children.

“If it wasn’t for quarantine, I don’t know honestly how far I would be in on this," Urich said. "Original Design would not be there without hardship and adversity. We had three months of quarantine.

"I’m working out and studying, but had nothing else to do. The time frame was perfect to get things launched up here.”

Original Design aims to “provide resources, opportunities and supportive relationships necessary for children to lead healthy and honorable lives.”

The goal is to positively impact kids ages 10-12, Urich said, through public health and faith through football camps and outreach programs. He said plans are to emphasize living a healthy life and building faith through identity and character.