CAROLINA FOOTBALL: UAB one of best Group of 5 programs

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina's Gasparilla bowl and opponent are lined up, and the Gamecocks drew one of the best Group of 5 teams over the last three years.

They get to play UAB, which is coming off three straight Conference USA championship game appearances and two conference titles led by Bill Clark, one of the fastest-rising coaches in the industry.

Before kickoff Saturday (noon, ABC), here's what to expect from UAB and the Blazers.

The Blazers are Conference USA champions, fresh off a 22-13 over Marshall in the C-USA title game this past weekend.

UAB got there with a 5-3 record with wins over Central Arkansas, South Alabama, UTSA, Western Kentucky and Rice. They lost to Miami on the road, Louisiana Lafayette at home by four points and in double overtime to Louisiana Tech.

The Blazers had a stretch of over a month — Oct. 31 to Dec. 12 — when they didn’t play a game; four games were canceled and not made up. Since then, they’ve been able to play two games, a 21-16 win over Rice Dec. 12 and the C-USA title game Saturday.

At 6-3, the Blazers’ strength of record is considered the 62nd best mark nationally and ESPN’s FPI gives them a 52.5% chance to beat South Carolina.