CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Two starters out for year with ACL injuries

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer mentioned after Saturday’s game things didn’t look good for both Mo Kaba and Jordan Strachan injury-wise.

He was right.

The Gamecocks announced Monday afternoon that both will miss the remainder of the year with ACL injuries, a big blow to the Gamecocks defensively. Both were starters and played well to begin the year.

Strachan opted to come back for another year before going pro while Kaba, who tore an ACL earlier in his career coming out of high school, was just two starts into his career after earning that spot during preseason camp.

“I’m extremely disappointed and heart-broken for both of these young men,” head coach Shane Beamer said via press release. “They both worked really hard to prepare for this season and were off to great starts for us. Their best football is still in front of them.”

Kaba, a 6-2, 239-pound junior from Clinton, N.C., started the first two games at the Mike linebacker position. He recorded eight tackles, including a half-tackle for loss and was credited with one pass breakup. He appeared in 24 games with five starts over the past three seasons. A member of the 2020 SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman team, Kaba was recognized as the 2022 Most Improved Player of the Spring for the defense and the Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring.

Strachan, a 6-5, 245-pound sixth-year senior from Kingsland, Ga., was in his second season with the Gamecocks after transferring from Georgia State. He recorded 10 tackles through the season’s first two games, and was the team’s leader with 3.0 tackles for loss, including one sack. He led the country with a Georgia State record 10.5 sacks during the 2020 season and logged 14.5 career sacks.

Hogs troll Carolina mascot

The Internet had its fun a few weeks ago when South Carolina officially renamed its live rooster mascot “The General,” then reversed course. Arkansas had the last laugh on Saturday, though, when the Razorbacks’ social media team dunked on the Gamecocks following a 44-30 win.

Tweeting a graphic of the final score, Arkansas’ official Twitter account included the caption “Who’s the commander now?”

Among the finalists for new mascot names the Gamecocks fans voted on was “Cock Commander,” with a whopping 78% of the fan vote when polling closed. The Razorbacks couldn’t resist the subtle dig at the Gamecocks following the big win.

Initially, a disagreement between the current and former owners of Sir Big Spur led to the Gamecocks renaming the mascot “The General."

However, the athletics department said they received feedback about the name change that led to more conversation between the owners and they were able to reach a solution.

“It was always preferred that we would stay with the ‘Sir Big Spur’ name,” Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols said. “I appreciate the passion that the owners, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, and the new handlers Beth and Van Clark, have for the Gamecocks and the live mascot.”

Gamecocks-Charlotte at night

The Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Sept. 24 (ESPNU).