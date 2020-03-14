CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Two players taking bulk of first-team reps at center

COLUMBIA -- Coming into the spring, it looked like a wide-open competition at the center spot and, while it still is to a degree, it looks like two guys are splitting the majority of first-team reps two weeks into practice.

The Gamecocks are still working four different guys in the rotation, but offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said Eric Douglas and Hank Manos are getting the bulk of lead reps.

“I think the center has to be very, very smart,” Bobo said. “He’s got to understand what we’re doing. He sets the communication for the line of scrimmage in the run game and in the pass game. Both of those guys have done a nice job.”

Douglas is entering his redshirt junior season and has just one career start to his name but has been the team’s swing offensive lineman the last few years playing behind guys like Donell Stanley, Dennis Daley and Zack Bailey.

Manos started one game his redshirt year and the team’s opener last season against North Carolina. He’s now getting ready for his redshirt sophomore season listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds.

The other two guys getting reps in practice are redshirt freshmen Vincent Murphy and early-enrollee Trai Jones.

