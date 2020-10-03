CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Trask, Pitts help No. 3 Florida top South Carolina 38-24

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 3 Florida was nearly flawless on offense in its season opener, a 51-point, 642-yard barrage that set a school record. Two turnovers a week later made the Gators look vulnerable.

Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading Florida to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

It wasn't as clean as the Gators (2-0) had hoped, especially considering they were at home in the Swamp, but they'll take it and move on.

"We expect to score every single time we have the ball and we should have scored every time we had the ball," Trask said.

Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns. But his first-half fumble and fourth-quarter interception kept the Gamecocks (0-2) in it.

Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards, commanding extra attention and beating South Carolina's top defenders. He nearly made a one-handed catch in the third quarter, but the ball slipped off his left fingertips.

The K2K connection now has six touchdowns in two games, one more than it notched in 2019. The next performance comes at Kyle Field, where Texas A&M will try to become the first Southeastern Conference opponent to slow down Trask and Pitts in 2020.