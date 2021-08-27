CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Transfer is an 'old school' safety

RJ Roderick and Jaylan Foster were the two starters entering camp and, while those two seem set as likely starters if healthy, Ross has certainly earned playing time Sept. 4 in Williams-Brice.

The next step is to continue ingratiating himself in the defense and get comfortable on the back end.

“Tyrese Ross has solidified himself as one of the two or three safeties who are going to play. He missed a couple practices early in fall camp so he’s getting back into the groove. He’s trying to get the rust knocked off,” White said. “We have to do a better job with Tyrese on getting him caught up to speed on our stuff.”

White mentioned there will be a few positions with a rotation during the opener, but he’s not planning to rotate players in and out just for the sake of rotating players.

With White saying Ross will rotate and play at safety certainly means the transfer has earned it through his play so far through preseason camp.

“My philosophy, personally, we want to rotate guys and the guys who’ve earned the time,” White said. “It’s not going to be an opportunity to go out and try and see if you earn the time. You earned the time during training camp. The guys who’ve earned the time will be the guys who play in the game."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0