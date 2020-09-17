CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Transfer Hill named starting quarterback

"It was a very difficult decision," continued the head coach. "You look at our three scrimmages, which are the three benchmarks really in the evaluation. Ryan was the player of the day in the first one; Collin was in the second. Both of them played extremely well in the third. It was very difficult, a hard decision, but that's the decision that we made. As I've said before, we can win with both guys. We have great confidence in both guys and both guys know that."

South Carolina began preparations for Tennessee during Thursday's practice. South Carolina kicks off its season Sept. 26 against the Vols at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

While a decision has been made at quarterback, the situation at running back has not been resolved.

"I don't know that anybody has really distanced themselves," Muschamp said. "Kevin (Harris) has probably been the most consistent back. I thought Deshaun Fenwick has done some really nice things. ZaQuandre (White) has done some really good things for us as well. We need to get him back to where he's full speed. I think right now I don't know that he's full speed, but still looks good. Those guys have looked good."