CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Transfer Hill named starting quarterback

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina officially has its starting quarterback for its season opener against Tennessee.
South Carolina announced Thursday that grad transfer Collin Hill is the team's starter to begin the season, ending a four-week long battle between Hill and Ryan Hilinski for the starting job.
"I thought both guys had outstanding training camps. We can win with both guys, bottom line. Ryan's had a really good camp. Obviously, there was an advantage for Collin playing for Coach (Mike) Bobo before. Schematically there are some things that helped him. But we can win with both guys," head coach Will Muschamp said in a statement.
"We've got confidence in both guys and, as I told them and our entire football team, we're going into the unknown. We've got to have all hands on deck ready to play. Luke Doty has gotten more reps at the quarterback position, because what if we do lose Collin and Ryan to a COVID situation? We've got to have a bunch of guys ready to play in the game, but Collin will start for us."
Hill spent the last three seasons at Colorado State under Mike Bobo, who is now the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator.
In 18 career games, Hill completed 60.7% of his passes for 3,323 yards (7.7 yards per attempt) with 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Hill beat out incumbent Ryan Hilinski, who started 11 of South Carolina's games last season. He threw for 2,357 yards, completing 58.1% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and five picks.
"It was a very difficult decision," continued the head coach. "You look at our three scrimmages, which are the three benchmarks really in the evaluation. Ryan was the player of the day in the first one; Collin was in the second. Both of them played extremely well in the third. It was very difficult, a hard decision, but that's the decision that we made. As I've said before, we can win with both guys. We have great confidence in both guys and both guys know that."
South Carolina began preparations for Tennessee during Thursday's practice. South Carolina kicks off its season Sept. 26 against the Vols at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
While a decision has been made at quarterback, the situation at running back has not been resolved.
"I don't know that anybody has really distanced themselves," Muschamp said. "Kevin (Harris) has probably been the most consistent back. I thought Deshaun Fenwick has done some really nice things. ZaQuandre (White) has done some really good things for us as well. We need to get him back to where he's full speed. I think right now I don't know that he's full speed, but still looks good. Those guys have looked good."
The final piece to the offensive line puzzle is still unsettled as well nine days before the opener with several players vying for the starting nod at tackle.
"Fortunately, we've got a couple extra days to work through that," Muschamp said. "We're still rotating some guys through -- Jaylen Nichols, Vershon Lee, Jakai Moore and Jazston Turnetine. Dylan (Wonnum) can play both right and left (tackle); he feels comfortable at both. So we'll make those decisions probably in the early part of next week."
Muschamp has indicated he feels very good about his starters in the secondary in the Carolina base defense, but is still looking at several candidates for when the Gamecocks want to get an extra defensive back or two on the field.
"Just different combinations of different people -- whether Jaycee (Horn) is playing nickel, whether Israel (Mukuamu) is playing safety, whether they are both staying at corner and Shilo (Sanders) is coming in and playing safety," Muschamp said. "We've also got a dime package where R.J. (Roderick) can be the dime. When we get Jahmar (Brown) back, he can be the dime as well, so we've got some different combinations. It's really the guys who are communicating and playing the best will be the guys we go with."
Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.
