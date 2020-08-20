CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Top freshman RB lost for season with torn ACL; fans in stands plan approved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — Gamecocks freshman running back Marshawn Lloyd tore his left ACL in practice on Wednesday.

He will have surgery and will miss the 2020 season, South Carolina Athletics confirmed to the media Thursday afternoon.

"I'm extremely disappointed for MarShawn," head coach Will Muschamp. "It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd."

Lloyd suffered the injury on Wednesday during South Carolina's second practice of preseason camp and it was confirmed on Thursday that the ACL was torn.

A former five-star prospect, Lloyd signed with the Gamecocks last December and enrolled in January with massive expectations.

From Muschamp to running backs coach Des Kitchings to other players, Lloyd has been unanimously hailed as being an instant impact player for the Gamecocks this season.

Gamecocks running back Deshaun Fenwick called Lloyd "extraordinary" and a All-SEC caliber back on Thursday before the injury news was revealed.