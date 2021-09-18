CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Too much Dawgs in 40-13 loss

In what could be judged as a litmus test for where South Carolina stacks up against the perennial SEC East favorite, the Gamecocks found out they still have a lot of growth to undergo.

South Carolina was routed 40-13 Saturday night in Athens, struggling to do anything offensively with some line struggles and having to go to Luke Doty early in the game because of an injury to Zeb Noland.

The 27-point margin of defeat was the fourth time in the last six years South Carolina's lost by at least 24 points to Georgia.

Things were sent into flux early in the game with starting quarterback going out after the first series, which ended in a field goal, after being stepped on, forcing the Gamecocks to play Luke Doty for the first time this season coming off a foot injury.

Things were somewhat encouraging early with South Carolina, down 14-3 and having picked Georgia off to set up a prime touchdown opportunity. The Gamecock offense stalled, settling for a field goal and things didn't do well from there.

There were times South Carolina could have gotten back into it but couldn't capitalize on the momentum.