CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Tight ends to be focal point in new offense

In fact, within minutes, tight ends coach Erik Kimrey had already tweeted the clip. Delp responded almost immediately, per local preps writer Brett Greenberg.

"It was super cool hearing that and him (Coach Beamer) talk about that,” Delp said. “I definitely want to be at a school that utilizes that position and I’m really feeling the love from the whole South Carolina fan base."

While Beamer is pursuing Delp, the Gamecocks have a few talented tight ends on the roster currently and will use them often.

"We've utilized those guys in the past when I've been at Oklahoma, and we'll continue to,” Beamer said. “One of those tight ends is here today in Nick Muse, a fantastic older player for us, and Jaheim Bell is another one we have high hopes for as well. That position will always be a key part of our offense at South Carolina.”

Muse is likely to land on one of the preseason All-SEC lists and was the only tight end selected to represent his school at media days.

He, too, spoke of the importance of the position in offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield’s offense, adding that transfer EJ Jenkins will also contribute this season.