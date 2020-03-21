CAROLINA FOOTBALL: The plan for Prentice

He averaged 3.6 yards per carry on 18 attempts and catch 18 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Right now he doesn’t know fully what his role will be—he said the split has been “about 50-50” between tight end and full back, comparing his responsibilities to one of the best fullbacks in the NFL.

“I’m a San Francisco 49er fan, so I watched a lot of Kyle Juszczyk and I think some of his plays and the plays the 49ers run are similar to our offense,” he said. “A lot of the motions he has are similar to what we run.”

Prentice goes from Colorado State where he was one of the guys to South Carolina where he’s the old guy expected to help teach a relatively young group of tight ends and running backs.

The Gamecocks have just three scholarship tight ends who are considered upperclassmen: Will Register; Nick Muse, who’s out rehabbing an ACL injury; and Chandler Farrell, who converted to tight end from center last year.

The rest of the scholarship guys on campus currently are all freshmen with two more tight ends expected to come this summer in Eric Shaw and Jaheim Bell.