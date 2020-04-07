CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Team goes virtual to continue prep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- Will Muschamp isn’t used to having this much down time at this time of the year.

Normally, he’d be finishing up spring practice and transition right back into full-time recruiting, having those 12 to 16-hour days coaches for which coaches are famous.

Now, though, he’s having to do all of that while quarantine has kept him at home.

Because of that, it’s required him to tweak how he runs his program while still hopefully preparing his team for football this fall.

“As a team we’re utilizing this week four hours, which we’re allowed by the Southeastern Conference,” he said. “Last week we took install one from spring, which is day one install, and went through that the entire week for about 30 minutes with our players four times. We’ll increase that this week and go through install two, three, four and five, which will take us to May 1, which is our five installations of spring.”

Zoom is a pretty popular tool for the Gamecocks, who are maxing out their time on the online video teleconference service with multiple weekly meetings.