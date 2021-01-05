CAROLINA FOOTBALL: TE Muse to return for 2021

New South Carolina tight ends coach Erik Kimrey said last week that he was confident and hopeful that senior tight end Nick Muse would be back for a final season of eligibility.
On Monday, Kimrey officially got his wish when Muse announced on Twitter that he would be back next season.
Muse and Kimrey had what Kimrey called a great conversation last week.
"He seems like a great guy and I look forward to him coming back and being a great leader on this team," Kimrey said. "We need him."
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Muse was South Carolina's second-leading receiver this past season behind only wide receiver Shi Smith.
Muse hauled in 30 receptions for 425 yards and a touchdown as a senior this past season but has one final year of eligibility left since this past season didn't count against players' eligibility.
As a junior in 2019, Muse transferred into the program from William & Mary and caught 17 passes for 158 yards.
Assistants get contracts
South Carolina has eight of its 10 assistants under contract now.
The university board of trustees approved eight contracts Monday afternoon with details emerging about all eight newly minted assistants.
The four holdovers from the previous staff — Mike Bobo, Des Kitchings, Tracy Rocker and Mike Peterson — are all making the same annual salary they would under their previous contract.
Bobo is set to make $1.2 million annually as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator while Kitchings, who will coach running backs, will make $300,000.
Tracy Rocker's deal is worth $525,000 while Peterson's is at $300,000.
The only change is they were extended through 2022, which means they're currently on a two-year deal.
As for the newcomers to the staff, except for Pete Lembo, all are also under two year deals as well, through the end of 2022. Lembo's deal is three years, contractually tethering him to Columbia until 2023.
Offensive line coach Will Friend's deal is worth $700,000 while newly hired receivers coach Justin Stepp will make $460,000.
Lembo, who came from Memphis to be the special teams coordinator and associate head coach, will make $450,00 while tight ends coach Erik Kimrey will make $200,000.
South Carolina has eight of its 10 vacancies now filled with the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach the only two on-field spots left to fill. The strength and conditioning coach spot is also unfilled at the moment.
Early enrollees arrive
The newest wave of Gamecocks is officially on campus.
South Carolina announced that its group of 2021 signees and early enrollees moved in Monday, a week before the spring semester officially starts.
The group of enrollees includes quarterback Colten Gauthier, receiver Sam Reynolds, defensive tackle Nick Barrett, offensive lineman Jordan Davis and junior college defensive back Marcellas Dial.
Walk-on running back Nathan Harris-Waynick is moving onto campus as well.
Gauthier is the highest-rated member of the team's 2021 class, a four-star prospect, with the rest of the scholarship players three-star players.
The Gamecocks also have another transfer commitment in former Georgia Tech receiver Ahmarean Brown.