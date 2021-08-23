CAROLINA FOOTBALL: TE Jenkins could be new weapon at TD

Entering training camp, one of the strengths of South Carolina’s offense was expected to be the tight end group and so far that’s been the case.

Halfway through preseason practice, Marcus Satterfield seemed overall positive about the position with him high on St. Francis transfer EJ Jenkins.

“After about five practices, I realized I have to make sure he’s able to move and we can utilize him. We don’t even have a name for it,” Satterfield said. “He’s kind of a receiver and kind of a tight end. We’ve made some personnel groupings to make sure he’s in situations to utilize his frame, his size.”

Jenkins, who came in before spring practice from St. Francis, is every bit of 6-foot-7 and listed at 243 pounds.

In 2019 he caught 39 passes for 779 yards — an average of 20 yards per catch -- for 13 touchdowns.

During practice Jenkins has worked with both the receivers and the tight end group with Satterfield trying to find as many ways as possible to get him on the field.