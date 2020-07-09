CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Tanner talks football in fall -- and maybe spring

COLUMBIA -- It's an interesting time for college athletics, and the time to make decisions for the fall is quickly approaching.
With practices set to begin later this month, the SEC will be forced to make a decision at least somewhat soon about when football season can be played with three options: on time, a delay but still in the fall or sometime in the spring.
Ray Tanner went on 107.5 FM Wednesday and discussed issues with Jay Phillips.
On feeling confident about starting on-field football practices soon:
“I feel good about where we are, certainly. We would be prepared to move forward with the date they’ve given us to participate in those workouts.”
On if there's a date where the SEC wants to decide football's fate this fall?
“No we haven’t right now. We’ve sort of put some parameters on the future weeks to come where we have to be in a position to say we’re going to stay on schedule or not, which is Sept. 5 ... We’re getting into that territory.
"We’re saying, ‘Are you going to play football, are you going to play with fans and are you going to play with how many fans?’ There are still answers out there we have to decide. The good news is we’ll be prepared quickly to execute the plan because of the work that’s been done with modeling into what it will look like.
"I’m hopeful we can play. We would love to see live content and us see a packed house. We’d love to see those things. If not, let’s take what we can get at this point. I don’t want to ever lose sight that the health, safety and welfare of everyone involved are paramount. If we can’t do it, we postpone it.
"I don’t see a scenario where we cancel it. It’ll be a postponement in my estimation where we look for an opportunity at a better time with the environment we’re dealing with where it’s safe to move forward.”
On if he'd rather play in the fall with no fans or the spring with reduced capacity:
“I can’t say with 100% certainty, but our TV partners would love to have some live content ... we’re just not sure.
"We haven’t said we’ll do this or we’ll do that. I believe that once we make the decision, as a league that has all the approvals necessary to play that it’ll be left up to the institutions and the constituents involved. Whether that’s your government, your local municipalities and the university as to what type of modeling we do.
"I think that’ll end up being the case. While some schools have 50%, some schools may have 20%. That might be determined with that local entity.”
On the challenges of potentially playing in the spring and again in the fall:
“If I’m a football player and you tell me we’re going to play a few games in the spring and not going to have spring practice, what do you think they’ll choose? I think we have to be realistic. There is a workload you don’t want to exceed. If we ended up playing in the spring — and we’re doing a lot of speculation — it would not be a full schedule, I would not guess."
"I think it would be a reduced schedule because you’re going to turn around again and play in the fall. You would certainly eliminate spring practice and we’ll go from there. I think it’s doable. We’re definitely going to put any student athlete, regardless of sport, in a position that wouldn’t be healthy and safe going forward.”
On if spring football would take away from basketball and baseball seasons:
“Who knows? Right now we don’t know. Could that be real? I guess it could be, and I don’t think it’s so bad. I think it could be something we’ve never experienced before. Young people get a chance to play the sport, and that’s ultimately what we like to see and the fans get to be a part of it. That’s something we’d like to do."
"We’re not looking to cancel sports. We’re looking for an opportunity to play. We'd love to stick with the dates on the calendar, but that’s to be determined. We want to find an opportunity to play in safe and healthy play.”
