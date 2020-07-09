CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Tanner talks football in fall -- and maybe spring

“If I’m a football player and you tell me we’re going to play a few games in the spring and not going to have spring practice, what do you think they’ll choose? I think we have to be realistic. There is a workload you don’t want to exceed. If we ended up playing in the spring — and we’re doing a lot of speculation — it would not be a full schedule, I would not guess."

"I think it would be a reduced schedule because you’re going to turn around again and play in the fall. You would certainly eliminate spring practice and we’ll go from there. I think it’s doable. We’re definitely going to put any student athlete, regardless of sport, in a position that wouldn’t be healthy and safe going forward.”

On if spring football would take away from basketball and baseball seasons:

“Who knows? Right now we don’t know. Could that be real? I guess it could be, and I don’t think it’s so bad. I think it could be something we’ve never experienced before. Young people get a chance to play the sport, and that’s ultimately what we like to see and the fans get to be a part of it. That’s something we’d like to do."

"We’re not looking to cancel sports. We’re looking for an opportunity to play. We'd love to stick with the dates on the calendar, but that’s to be determined. We want to find an opportunity to play in safe and healthy play.”

