CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Tanner on board with going to a bowl

If those teams play up in the NY6, then it would mean the same number of bowl slots with a smaller pool of teams to choose from.

“It kind of starts with how many of our teams are going to be playing up in the New Year’s Six. If you answer that question, then I would tell you that there’s a possibility that we would be playing as well,” Tanner said. “You can probably feel pretty confident about the SEC moving up, what, 3 or 4 teams? That being said, then the likelihood that we would play in a bowl game is strong.”

The SEC has nine bowl game tie-ins and a potential 10th depending on which teams the Gasparilla Bowl selects.

Because the NCAA waived bowl-eligibility requirements, teams didn’t need to exceed a win threshold to make a bowl game.

Tanner also said even if only three teams made it to New Year’s Six bowls -- likely Alabama, Florida and one at-large team — the likelihood of the Gamecocks making a bowl is still high, especially now that LSU imposed a one-year bowl ban this season.