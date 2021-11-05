CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Struggling Gators, Gamecocks meet with similar issues

COLUMBIA -- Quarterback concerns and struggles in the Southeastern Conference are issues both Florida and South Carolina are familiar with this season.

It's been a disappointing season for the Gators and Gamecocks, though probably worse for Gators coach Dan Mullen given the preseason expectations.

Florida (4-4, 2-2 SEC) looks to bounce back from its blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia last week at South Carolina (4-4, 1-3).

"It's six inches from a pat on the back and a kick in the rear. In the SEC you're either getting one or the other," Mullen said. "There's no in-between. There's no, 'I guess everything's OK.'"

Things are far from OK for the Gators, who rose to No. 10 through four games before sliding out of the rankings after losing three of their last four.

Mullen has gone back and forth between quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, both who've shown flashes of success along with struggles to move the ball at critical times.

Jones had started the first seven games with Richardson getting the call against Georgia. However, Richardson came out late in the Bulldogs loss. The freshman was diagnosed with a concussion and didn't practice Monday or Tuesday in preparation for the Gamecocks.