CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Starting QB to be named Saturday

Don't expect any type of announcement on who will start at quarterback for South Carolina at East Carolina this Saturday until the day of the game.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said on his teleconference Sunday evening that the Gamecocks still fully expect Luke Doty to be available for Saturday's matchup with the Pirates.

But whether that means it's Doty or Zeb Noland who gets the start in the contest remains to be seen.

"We'll see," Beamer said. "I'm not going to get into naming who our quarterback is before we get up to East Carolina on Saturday. We'll see how the practice goes. Again, I'm not putting Luke Doty out there before he is ready and healthy. We just got off the field. We're getting through East Carolina prep here tonight and tomorrow and getting ready for practice on Tuesday and we'll see how the week goes."

Asked to clarify that he wouldn't publicly name a starter until Saturday, Beamer reiterated that's the case.

"I don't know why I would," Beamer said. "I'm sure (ECU) Coach (Mike) Houston would love (for South Carolina to name a starter) and he knows he's got to get ready for Dakereon Joyner and they've got to get ready for Luke Doty and Zeb and we do a lot of different things offensively, so no."