CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Stadium renovations can enhance recruiting

Walls in the room are currently plastered with a mural from 2001 and right outside is a picture of Jadeveon Clowney sacking Tyler Bray.

The room is designed to feed close to 400 people — recruits and their families, primarily — on game days before finishing their either unofficial or official visits.

It’ll then lead to its own stairwell down to the field where recruits will have their own entrance to the field. They can watch pregame warm-ups on the field before going to their seats right above the locker room.

The Gamecocks already have something like the recruit staging area at the ops building, complete with gaming systems and other things to occupy their time before going on a tour.

“(Muschamp) got here at just the right time to have his fingerprints on the building and practice facility. I remember going to him and saying, ‘I know you’re a football coach and I know how you guys are wired, but we have this project that’s coming. If you choose to engage, it’s going to take some time, you can be invested. He said, ‘I very much want to be,’” Tanner said. “He jumped in on this one as well. We’ve been able to do things that are very important.”