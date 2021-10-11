CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Slow starts hampering victory chances

The offense has allowed just five sacks in the third and fourth quarters of games and is plus-3 in the turnover column.

Saturday’s first half against Tennessee typified the struggles early in games, with the Gamecocks finding themselves down 38-7 at the break averaging 4.8 yards per play and allowing three sacks.

"The biggest issue today was we weren’t as ready to handle that tempo early in the game as we needed to. I really was proud of the guys and pleased with preparation during the week,” head coach Shane Beamer said.

“I was pleased with pregame warmup and the focus and sense of urgency we had in pregame, the mindset we had in the locker room. Our guys were ready to play. We didn’t play well in the first quarter, so we have to look at what we have to continue to do, but we had a hell of a week on and off the field preparing for this game.”

Typically, teams script their first 10 to 15 plays, roughly the first two drives on a given week and those two opening drives are a big part of why the Gamecocks have struggled to get out to fast starts, and leads, on FBS teams.