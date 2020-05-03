CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Shi Smith ready to be No. 1 option

COLUMBIA -- It was pretty evident last year when Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith were banged up at different points down the stretch that the Gamecocks didn’t have enough deep threats at the receiver position.
They lacked explosiveness, something Will Muschamp has strived for in his time at South Carolina, and they’re hoping to get more of that in Mike Bobo’s first year as offensive coordinator.
And, the guy most likely to be the biggest vertical threat next season is someone who’s been around for a while in Smith.
“I would think that would be (number)13 for us right now. Shi’s a guy that’s shown speed. He caught a long touchdown today, which was good to see,” Bobo said this spring. “We’ve been working a lot of short passes and took a couple shots today and were able to hit him over the top of the defense he’s got some speed. That’s the thing we need around here. We need guys that can stretch the field with speed. Hopefully we get that when we get a couple guys in we signed. It’s definitely one of our major focal points in recruiting with finding guys who can run.”
Smith’s had a productive career at South Carolina — 117 catches for 1,571 yards and nine touchdowns — but now that Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards are gone, this year he’ll be the No. 1 option.
Smith knows that and before spring practice was canceled, he was doing a little bit of everything. He bounced around, lining up at the outside receiver spot and in the slot while playing a little on special teams as well.
He served as the team’s kick returner last season, averaging 21.9 yards per return and wants to do more of it this year saying he wants to return punts now that Edwards, the team’s returner last year, is gone.
“I’m one of those guys that takes special teams seriously,” he said. ‘Some guys don’t get to make it to the next level because they don’t play special teams. I feel like special teams is pretty important.”
While the role is still not entirely defined, Bobo knows he wants to use Smith’s speed to try and take the top off a defense, something the Gamecocks struggled with last year.
With that, though, it means Smith likely won’t have the same opportunities to get the ball closer to the line of scrimmage to make plays in space despite his innate ability to make those.
“Shi has that kind of ability and speed,” Bobo said. “We don’t have that guy right now. We’re still trying to figure it out right now, really. Shi’s probably our best deep threat, so I don’t know if I’m going to be using him on all the speed sweeps too. There are a lot of things we need to do and hopefully we can find some guys when we get our other guys in here who can help, and we might not have that element in our offense.”
The Gamecocks struggled as a whole offensively last year, averaging just 22.4 points per game and 222.3 yards through the air in year four under Will Muschamp.
He brought Bobo in to fix some of those issues and Smith’s enjoyed the new tweaks this spring.
“I love his offense,” he said. “It’s more of a pro-style offense. We get everyone touching the ball. We’re just having fun.”
