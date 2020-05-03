CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Shi Smith ready to be No. 1 option

He served as the team’s kick returner last season, averaging 21.9 yards per return and wants to do more of it this year saying he wants to return punts now that Edwards, the team’s returner last year, is gone.

“I’m one of those guys that takes special teams seriously,” he said. ‘Some guys don’t get to make it to the next level because they don’t play special teams. I feel like special teams is pretty important.”

While the role is still not entirely defined, Bobo knows he wants to use Smith’s speed to try and take the top off a defense, something the Gamecocks struggled with last year.

With that, though, it means Smith likely won’t have the same opportunities to get the ball closer to the line of scrimmage to make plays in space despite his innate ability to make those.

“Shi has that kind of ability and speed,” Bobo said. “We don’t have that guy right now. We’re still trying to figure it out right now, really. Shi’s probably our best deep threat, so I don’t know if I’m going to be using him on all the speed sweeps too. There are a lot of things we need to do and hopefully we can find some guys when we get our other guys in here who can help, and we might not have that element in our offense.”