CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Shi Smith again carries passing attack

COLUMBIA -- After a one-week vacancy, Shi Smith is back being South Carolina’s leading receiver.

The senior totaled eight receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-22 win over Auburn. He had over half of the receiving yards for the entire Gamecock team and made two huge plays that swung the momentum of the game, including a third-quarter touchdown catch that gave his team a lead they would never give back.

The other was a juggling catch as he fell down to keep a fourth-quarter drive alive and it led to a Parker White field goal.

“Unbelievable play ... the guy is playing elite ball, Mike (Bobo) is doing a great job of targeting, I think he had eight receptions today and probably another five or so targets,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s a really good football player, he’s somebody that every time you line up as a defensive coordinator, you’ve gotta account for him, “How are we going to deal with this guy?” He’s a problem.”

Smith was seen getting into it with opposing players, which is becoming a trend so far this season.