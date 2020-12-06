CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Shane Beamer named Gamecock head coach

Beamer has been a part of building programs throughout his career. He has been a part of three coaching staffs, where the head coach was in his first or second season at the school. He joined Lincoln Riley's unit at Oklahoma in his second season, Kirby Smart's program at Georgia in his first season and Sylvester Croom's staff at Mississippi State in his first season.

He comes to Carolina from Oklahoma, where he has served as the assistant head coach for offense for the last three seasons. The Sooners led the nation in total offense, scoring offense and yards per play in 2018.

The Charleston native returns to one of his previous coaching stops, having been with the Gamecocks for four seasons (2007-10), coordinating special teams and coaching outside linebackers, as well as serving as recruiting coordinator during his last two seasons.

In 2009 at South Carolina, Beamer was nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, which goes annually to the nation's top assistant coach. His special teams' units recorded five blocked kicks that season, tying for the SEC lead and tying for the eighth-highest total in the nation. He also helped coach a defensive unit that ranked third in the SEC and 15th in the country in total defense, and second in the league and eighth in the country in passing defense.