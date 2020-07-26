CAROLINA FOOTBALL; Seniors bold key to success of season

If he can come back the same, if not better than he was, off of the ACL injury then it gives the Gamecocks another weapon offensively to use to try and resurrect a passing game that was very anemic near the end of last season.

• Shi Smith: Sticking with the pass game for a little bit, the Gamecocks last year struggled when Bryan Edwards was out in large part because there wen't multiple downfield threats when he wasn't out there.

Smith is likely to be used as the team's vertical threat as the teams most seasoned and talented receiver on the roster. The Gamecocks have had a string of receivers to put up career numbers as seniors — Deebo Samuel and Edwards both did — and if he does in 2020 the Gamecocks should look better offensively.

• Collin Hill: The Colorado State grad transfer who came over with Bobo is either going to win the starting quarterback job or be a competent backup to Ryan Hilinski to help him learn the new offensive system. Either of those things is valuable to South Carolina in 2020.

Defense