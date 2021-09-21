CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Secondary facing big test against Cats' offense

“They’re throwing deep balls 60 yards downfield over people’s heads but then you have to be aware of him keeping the ball and running it and be worried about this offensive line,” Beamer said. “They’re a physical offense that wants to run the football but has the ability to throw the ball over your head.”

It’ll be a big test for a Gamecock secondary coming off an up-and-down game against Georgia.

South Carolina’s secondary forced three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — but gave up over 300 passing yards with the Bulldogs averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt.

“They’re going to make plays and we’re going to make plays. You saw some of those. Jaylan Foster played lights out. We played physical,” Beamer said. “I think RJ stripped the ball out on the fumble; Jaylan Foster had two interceptions. OD was on one-on-one coverage out there. We certainly made some good plays against Georgia’s receivers and tight ends.”

The good news for South Carolina is getting Cam Smith back after he missed the second half with a foot injury.

The biggest thing, in order to correct some of the issues last week in Athens, is zeroing in on communication and better preparing the defensive backs for some situations that can pop up in a game.