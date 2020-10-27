CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Searching for answers with defense vs. run

This now prompts the question of how South Carolina goes about fixing it, and the Gamecocks have the bye week to figure it out.

Some of it goes to personnel and needing better play from the main defensive tackles Rick Sandidge — who Muschamp said on his teleconference needs to play with more consistent effort — Zacch Pickens, Jabari Ellis, Keir Thomas and M.J. Webb.

But the Gamecocks also have to find ways schematically to put players in position to make a play.

Right now they are playing a four-man front typically and are shifting and stunting a lot, which Muschamp mentions can be “feast or famine.”

Muschamp said the Gamecocks could try during the bye week on seeing what kind of movement works best and how to avoid giving up those explosive plays.

“Sometimes when you have some good backs — and they have some good backs — they hit some creases on us in the run game. We have to be better tied together with our secondary and our linebackers in our run fits,” Muschamp said. “We might look at some different front adjustments to help our guys a little bit.”

The Gamecocks (2-3) have a little less than two weeks to really figure things out before their next game, and what a test it will be.