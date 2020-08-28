CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Scrimmage big for QB competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina's quarterback competition still remains just as wide open as it was to start.

Coach Will Muschamp said Wednesday that position battle is still ongoing and the Gamecocks don’t necessarily have a timetable on when they’ll start giving one guy the bulk of first-team snaps or when they’ll name a starter.

“Well, obviously there will be at some point,” Muschamp said. “Mike (Bobo) and I haven’t talked about that. With the situation we’re going into we have to be very fluid in what we’re doing. Everyone needs to be ready to go.”

Usually roughly two or three weeks into a regular camp is when teams begin divvying up the majority of first-team reps to players in preparations for games but this isn’t a normal year.

With the coronavirus potentially keeping guys from playing at times during the year, Muschamp understands the need to have multiple guys ready to go at a moment’s notice.

The quarterback battle right now is a two-man competition between incumbent Ryan Hilinski and grad transfer Collin Hill, with the two splitting first-team reps through camp so far.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said a week ago that one player gets first-team reps one day and the other the next.