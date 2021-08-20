CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Satterfield wants No. 1 QB 'as soon as possible'

Right now the Gamecocks have four healthy passers — transfer Jason Brown, freshman Colten Gauthier, walk-on Connor Jordan and Zeb Noland, a graduate-assistant-turned-quarterback — with first-team reps being spread out among all four.

Satterfield said South Carolina doesn’t “really have a number one right now” and they’ll put all four in “rapid competitive situations” to judge how they’d do in an actual game.

“We don’t have time to wait. We have to figure out who that starter can be so they can move on and our offense move on. We don’t want to let it linger. If you have two quarterbacks you don’t have one,” Satterfield said. “So we have to figure out who’s going to be pulling the trigger. When we do that, we’ll commit to that guy and just move straight ahead. Them, Colten and Connor, all four are fighting at this point.”

The prognosis on Doty could ultimately come soon with his cast coming off at some point in the near future but until Doty is back in the fold the Gamecocks will need to have someone ready to lead the offense against Eastern Illinois Sept. 4.

The next few practices will be imperative for Satterfield from an evaluation standpoint with ball security being priority number one.