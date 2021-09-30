CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Satterfield is confident offense can improve soon

“I’m usually really hard on myself. This last game, which was our worst game ironically enough, I walked out of the thing feeling like I was good with all the decisions I made and the plays that were called,” he said. “We have to get everybody on the same page and get the execution level where it needs to be.”

South Carolina has gotten off to slow starts in its last three games, falling behind in the first quarter and failing to have a lead in a game during regulation; the only time the Gamecocks led this season against an FBS opponent was on Parker White’s game-winner against ECU as time expired.

Satterfield said it’s human nature when things are off to slower starts to press and panic a little bit — both as players and coaches — but there needs to be a level of trust to know how to adjust and solve some of the issues plaguing South Carolina’s offense.

"You could tell our players started to press a little bit as things started to not go our way. As a play caller, you catch yourself starting not to go off the reservation but starting to try A, B and C even if we may not have practiced it this week. You find yourself doing that,” Satterfield said.