CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Satterfield eyes using more of playbook

“You’re sitting here two games into it and feel like you haven’t gotten the meat and potatoes of the run game going of what you envisioned going into the season,” he said. “We’re anxious to continue working hard in practice to be in a situation where we can get the run game going and get the full allotment of plays and schemes out there available.”

The possibilities for the Gamecocks offensively can still continue to get better, although the road becomes much tougher. South Carolina has No. 2 Georgia this week before hosting Kentucky after that.

Satterfield thinks the playbook can continue to expand against SEC teams as the Gamecocks get deeper into different schemes, bringing up specifically Dakereon Joyner.

“There’s still a lot out there obviously ... DK can do and bring to the table, along with some of other guys,” Satterfield said. “Then keep putting some of the backs in certain situations. There’s still a lot out there. I’m looking forward to getting it to grow. We have it planted. Now we just have to get it to grow.”

What should help the Gamecocks from a playbook perspective is getting Luke Doty back, although the staff is not sure specifically when he’ll be back.