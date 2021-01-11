CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Satterfield, Beamer to use offensive 'blend'

Defensive coordinator

Beamer has hired Western Kentucky's Clayton White as defensive coordinator.

Beamer also named Luke Day of Marshall as the Gamecocks strength and conditioning coach. South Carolina's first-year coach announced the hirings Sunday along with the hiring of Satterfield.

White has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Hilltoppers. He was nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Day spent last season as head strength coach at Marshall.

Enagbare returning

During the very moments that new South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White on Monday was talking to the media for the first time, one of the Gamecocks' best defenders announced his intentions to stay in Columbia and play for White.

Upperclassman defensive end/BUCK J.J. Enagbare announced on Twitter that he'll be back in the Garnet and Black in 2021.

Said Enagbare:

"I am excited to say I’ll be returning to the University of South Carolina to finish what I started. 1) play my last season as a graduate student; 2) perfect my game; 3) suit up with my brothers and play championship level football. #bethechange."

As a junior this past season, Enagbare collected 30 tackles, including 7.0 TFLs and a team-leading 6.0 sacks.

While White has only just begun to get a look at the players he's inheriting, Enagbare has already caught his attention in the two days he's been on his new job.

"Very limited viewing. I've studied South Carolina's defense in the past. Some of the things that the defense was in, I kind of liked, so I've seen the talent upfront," White said. "That's kind of where my eyes were set at. Obviously, they've had DBs in the past (too). I have not had an opportunity to study each player's specific traits, but I definitely watched some of J.J.'s film and that's the guy I've been most impressed with. I've seen him the most in the building so far in my two days here. That's definitely a part of the plan. I can't wait to evaluate each individual and who they are on the field."