CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Satterfield, Beamer to use offensive 'blend'

Both Marcus Satterfield and Shane Beamer have learned from some of the most respected offensive minds in football from Lincoln Riley to Matt Rhule and Joe Brady.
Now they will take tidbits from all of those and put them into the Gamecocks’ playbook this year.
Satterfield, the Gamecocks’ newest offensive coordinator, is coming over from the Carolina Panthers and gave the first glimpse Monday into what his offense might look like in Columbia.
“We’re going to blend what Shane did at Oklahoma, what I’ve done my entire life, what I learned from Joe Brady and try to maximize our personnel,” Satterfield said. “The cool thing about our offense is we can move people all over the field.”
Satterfield most recently was with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach, learning from one of the brightest young offensive minds in football right now with Joe Brady.
He’s also worked as offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule at Temple, taking some things from him as well. Beamer, who coached under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, has mentioned before bringing some of those concepts to South Carolina as well.
Brady, who was the architect of LSU’s prolific 2019 offense, has become a big mentor to Satterfield, he said, and Satterfield mentioned learning a lot about creating opportunities based off formations.
“Wherever we can put people to create mismatches, which is what Joe (does). I learned a lot from him this year being able to get in different formations and get a guy with a certain skill set lined up on another defender that gives us a mismatch and utilize him,” Satterfield said. “The main focus of our offense is to create explosive plays, score touchdowns in the red zone and win the situation. Then first and foremost: don’t beat yourself, play clean football and take care of the football."
He wants an offense adaptable to the personnel in the game.
“It’ll be a brand I don’t think you can put a label on. It depends on the personnel you have. Maybe certain personnel allows you to be more RPO-driven or spread and quarterback run,” Satterfield said. “Then there’s other personnel that allows you to be more pro-style with empty formations and a progression passing game.”
The Gamecocks have a 1,000-yard rusher returning in Kevin Harris and will get five-star freshman MarShawn Lloyd back from an ACL injury. Luke Doty comes back for his second year on campus as well.
Nick Muse, the team's second-leading receiver, is coming back for his final year of eligibility.
Defensive coordinator
Beamer has hired Western Kentucky's Clayton White as defensive coordinator.
Beamer also named Luke Day of Marshall as the Gamecocks strength and conditioning coach. South Carolina's first-year coach announced the hirings Sunday along with the hiring of Satterfield.
White has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Hilltoppers. He was nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Day spent last season as head strength coach at Marshall.
Enagbare returning
During the very moments that new South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White on Monday was talking to the media for the first time, one of the Gamecocks' best defenders announced his intentions to stay in Columbia and play for White.
Upperclassman defensive end/BUCK J.J. Enagbare announced on Twitter that he'll be back in the Garnet and Black in 2021.
Said Enagbare:
"I am excited to say I’ll be returning to the University of South Carolina to finish what I started. 1) play my last season as a graduate student; 2) perfect my game; 3) suit up with my brothers and play championship level football. #bethechange."
As a junior this past season, Enagbare collected 30 tackles, including 7.0 TFLs and a team-leading 6.0 sacks.
While White has only just begun to get a look at the players he's inheriting, Enagbare has already caught his attention in the two days he's been on his new job.
"Very limited viewing. I've studied South Carolina's defense in the past. Some of the things that the defense was in, I kind of liked, so I've seen the talent upfront," White said. "That's kind of where my eyes were set at. Obviously, they've had DBs in the past (too). I have not had an opportunity to study each player's specific traits, but I definitely watched some of J.J.'s film and that's the guy I've been most impressed with. I've seen him the most in the building so far in my two days here. That's definitely a part of the plan. I can't wait to evaluate each individual and who they are on the field."