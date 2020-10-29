CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Sacks prove to be big issue for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina’s rushing attack is one of the best in the SEC this season, with Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick turning into one of the best one-two punches in the conference.

Ask anyone — Harris, Fenwick, head coach Will Muschamp — and they’ll say it starts up front with the offensive line good enough to open up holes and pave the way, which is what makes the pass protection so bewildering.

The Gamecocks have given up 15 sacks in five games, and Muschamp knows that’s entirely too many if the Gamecocks want to win their fair share of games down the stretch.

“Well we’ve given up too many sacks. That’s number one,” he said. “I don’t know if we’d put everything on the offensive line.”

The issue was exacerbated in a blowout 52-28 loss to LSU last week where Collin Hill was sacked a whopping five times, the first time South Carolina’s given up five or more sacks since 2017.

But, ask Muschamp, and he said only one of the five fall squarely on the guys up front, with the first sack coming after LSU got pressure on left tackle Jazston Turnetine, blowing up a screen play and sacking Hill.

The rest, he said, weren’t on the offensive line.