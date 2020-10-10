CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Running in the rain/Carolina ground game out front in 41-7 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The South Carolina Gamecocks ran the ball so well on a rainy, sloppy day that quarterback Collin Hill would not have minded if he never threw the ball.

Hill ran for two touchdowns and Kevin Harris ran for two TDs and a career-high 171 yards as the South Carolina Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt 41-7 Saturday for their first victory of the season.

"I just like winning," Hill said.

The Gamecocks (1-2, 1-2 SEC) won their 12th straight in this series by dominating Vanderbilt 486-249 in total offense and three sacks on a rainy day. South Carolina had more yards rushing (290) than the Commodores had total yards.

Harris, the sophomore running back limited last season by an injured groin, had himself a day. He ran for a 25-yard TD early in the third, and he added a career-long 88-yarder early in the fourth. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Harris gets better as the game goes on.

"You get tired of hitting him, and there's nothing really soft on his body," Muschamp said. "He's got a short stature but he's a very muscular guy. He runs with high knees, he gets behind his pads and when you take him on there's nothing there that's soft to hit. He's a guy that wears on people as the game continues to go."