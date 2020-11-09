CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Run game struggles expose rest of offense

COLUMBIA -- Kevin Harris has been the MVP of the South Carolina offense through the first five games.

Everyone who has watched them knows he’s the biggest reason for any offensive success they have. Texas A&M knew that too.

Harris was second in the SEC in rushing yards before Saturday’s game, so when the Gamecocks passed on 12 of their first 17 plays, it was surprising. They totaled 11 yards on five rushes in the first quarter and just 21 more on another five carries in the second.

“We certainly didn’t run it well at all. We got whipped up front on offense," head coach Will Muschamp said.

"They were loading the box so we were gonna take our shots deep and that’s what we did and we didn’t hit them. We had a hard time running it as they loaded the box and we got whipped up front. We need to catch the ball, we catch the ball and it’s a different complexion of the game early in the ballgame.”

Those 32 yards in the first 30 minutes are just over half of the 59 first-half yards on the ground South Carolina has averaged in its first five games.

Harris finished with 13 carries for 49 yards for three yards per carry compared to his usual 5.8.