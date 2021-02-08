CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Rivals gives Beamer 'A' on signing day class

With a heavy focus on hitting the transfer portal and filling needs, Shane Beamer's first recruiting class at South Carolina won't turn heads in the rankings but the approach was considered necessary to try to restock the roster at several positions of need.

Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman was impressed with Beamer's approach during the first two months on the job, giving him an "A" in his story that graded the new coaches on their first National Signing Day.

Beamer came into the South Carolina job on fire. He extended new offers to prospects across the South and reeled in New Orleans linebacker Kolbe Fields in January, then landed four-star JUCO linebacker Tavareon Scott and three-star Alabama defensive back LaDareyen Craig on National Signing Day.

The Gamecocks also held on to longtime in-state defensive line commit TJ Sanders. Fields had a fantastic senior campaign and emerged as one of the best linebackers nationally this fall. Scott could be a key cog in Beamer's defensive rebuild in Columbia.

South Carolina added seven transfers to their roster this offseason.

