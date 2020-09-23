CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Revamped offense to be put to the test

Kevin Harris or Deshaun Fenwick will start at tailback after the departure of last year's leading rushers in seniors Tavien Feaster and Rico Dowdle.

Senior Nick Muse will open at tight end with redshirt freshman Keveon Mullins getting the call in a two tight end alignment.

At receiver, Xavier Legette and one-time quarterback Dakereon Joyner are newcomers at two starting spots along with senior Shi Smith, who is expected to take over the big-play role held by last year's top wideout, Bryan Edwards.

Hill said South Carolina is versatile and will do many things on offense.

"We definitely have a lot of guys who can make plays in the tight end room, receiver room," Hill said. "My job is just to try and get us in the right plays, the right protections and get it to a guy who can make a play."

Muschamp, who begins his fifth season, thought he had the right combination before. He called on his former Florida offensive coordinator Kurt Roper when Muschamp took the Gamecocks job after the 2015 season.

But two years later, Roper was out after South Carolina averaged just 24 points a game (12th in the SEC) and receivers coach McClendon was promoted with the promise of more firepower.