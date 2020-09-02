CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Register, Muse excited about tight end roles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Every player on a football team will preach putting the team first and team success over individual accolades, but deep down every player or position group wants to be the focal point of the offense.

Will Register has always been a team guy, playing an integral part on special teams, but is starting to envision a lot of things he can do in Mike Bobo’s new offense.

“As far as the offense, selfishly for the tight ends we love it because we’re seeing a lot more versatile stuff,” Register said after Wednesday’s practice. “We’re playing out wide, we’re coming in and playing full back. It’s been a really fun time.”

There is a call-in show trope about callers dialing in to talk with Will Muschamp and demanding to throw to the tight ends more. It seems like in Bobo’s system, hypothetical fans will have to find something else to call about.

Both tight ends made available to the media — Register and Nick Muse — raved about the ways they’re being used this season with plenty of multiple tight end sets.