CAROLINA FOOTBALL: RB White leads Garnet to spring game win
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: RB White leads Garnet to spring game win

COLUMBIA -- ZaQuandre White showed why he was named the Most Improved Player on the offensive side of the ball this spring as he rushed 14 times for 95 yards with a touchdown to lead the Garnet team to a 14-10 win over the Black team in the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game Sunday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

A crowd of 13,225 was on hand on a sun-splashed afternoon to get their first glimpse of the Gamecock team led by new head coach Shane Beamer. The scrimmage was limited to just one half due to a rash of injuries that kept a number of players on the sidelines. The second half was comprised of situational competitions between the offense and defense.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Offense to look 'a lot like' LSU 2019

White got the scoring started for Garnet when he went over from 1 yard out on the first drive of the game. After Zacch Pickens recovered a fumble, Mitch Jeter booted a 47-yard field goal to get Black on the board late in the first quarter.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'Everything’s starting to click for QB Doty

Garnet went up 14-3 when Jaheim Bell punched it in from 2 yards out midway through the second stanza. As the half was nearing its end, transfer Jason Brown teamed up with his running mate from FCS-level St. Francis, (Pa.), E.J. Jenkins, for an 11-yard scoring strike to pull Black within 14-10, but they were unable to get the ball back for a potential game-winning drive.

Luke Doty, who comes out of spring as the projected starter at quarterback, completed 5-of-7 passes for 54 yards.

Overall, the Garnet team, led by Doty, ran 31 plays for 175 yards, including 121 on the ground, controlling the clock for 15:48 of the 24 minutes played. The Black team ran 20 plays for 81 yards.

Spring awards

  • Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring: Dakereon Joyner, Nick Muse
  • Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring: Kingsley Enagbare
  • Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring: Dakeron Joyner
  • The President's Outstanding Student-Athlete Award: Dylan Wonnum
  • Harold White GPA Award - Offense: Dakereon Joyner
  • Harold White GPA Award - Defense: Zacch Pickens
  • Harold White GPA Award - Special Teams: Parker White
  • Most Improved - Offense: ZaQuandre White
  • Most Improved - Defense: Zacch Pickens
  • Most Improved - Special Teams: Brad Johnson, Josh Vann
  • Gamecock Toughness Award: Jovaughn Gwyn, Tonka Hemingway
  • South Carolina Spirit Award: Jalen Brooks
