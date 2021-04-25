CAROLINA FOOTBALL: RB White leads Garnet to spring game win

COLUMBIA -- ZaQuandre White showed why he was named the Most Improved Player on the offensive side of the ball this spring as he rushed 14 times for 95 yards with a touchdown to lead the Garnet team to a 14-10 win over the Black team in the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game Sunday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

A crowd of 13,225 was on hand on a sun-splashed afternoon to get their first glimpse of the Gamecock team led by new head coach Shane Beamer. The scrimmage was limited to just one half due to a rash of injuries that kept a number of players on the sidelines. The second half was comprised of situational competitions between the offense and defense.

White got the scoring started for Garnet when he went over from 1 yard out on the first drive of the game. After Zacch Pickens recovered a fumble, Mitch Jeter booted a 47-yard field goal to get Black on the board late in the first quarter.

Garnet went up 14-3 when Jaheim Bell punched it in from 2 yards out midway through the second stanza. As the half was nearing its end, transfer Jason Brown teamed up with his running mate from FCS-level St. Francis, (Pa.), E.J. Jenkins, for an 11-yard scoring strike to pull Black within 14-10, but they were unable to get the ball back for a potential game-winning drive.