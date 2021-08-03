CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QBs competing, trying to make each other better

This spring and summer Doty’s done nothing to dissuade the coaching staff that he should not be the starter entering camp, impressing Satterfield especially with his throwing motion.

“He hears all the rumors that we don’t have a quarterback and he’s a running quarterback and he can run the ball but can’t throw it. Luke Doty can throw it. He has a very natural throwing motion. It’s beautiful,” Satterfield said.

“We’re working on some lower body stuff and we’ll work all that out. He’s a freshman. We can’t say, ‘Are the kids going to trust the process?’ if the coaches won’t. We have to go work every single day and be patient and develop.”

Satterfield and head coach Shane Beamer did mention all four quarterbacks will continue competing throughout fall camp heading into the season opener against Eastern Illinois.

Freshman Colten Gauthier took second-team reps in the spring game followed by Connor Jordan, then Jason Brown. Brown, a St. Francis transfer, is the only other passer on the roster who’s started a collegiate game.

In 2019 he completed 62.3% of his 403 attempts for 3,084 yards (7.7 yards per attempt) with 28 touchdowns to six picks.