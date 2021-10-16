CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB Noland comes off bench to key win

COLUMBIA -- Quarterback Zeb Noland came in on the final drive of the game and led the struggling South Carolina offense 75 yards to win the game on Saturday.
The Gamecocks snagged their 13th straight victory over Vanderbilt from the jaws of defeat, winning 21-20.
The game felt like a remake of the South Carolina-Kentucky game, with the Gamecock defense keeping the team in it but the offense being constantly unable to capitalize.
After slow starts on offense so far this season, the Gamecock offense showed up to play. The first two drives of the game ended in touchdown passes from Luke Doty to a member of the tight end group. The first was a two-yard pass to Nick Muse and the second an 82-yard pass to Jaheim Bell.
Vanderbilt's backup quarterback Mike Wright made the start for the Commodores and exploited the South Carolina pass defense early and often. In Vanderbilt's first two drives, he only threw the ball three times, but completed two passes of over 40 yards.
Wright and the Vanderbilt offense had several opportunities in the first half but were only able to get a 42-yard field goal, their first field goal of over 40 yards of the season.
The South Carolina defense showed up big time in the first quarter, holding Vanderbilt rushers to only 26 yards.
After scoring on their first two drives, South Carolina stalled out briefly on offense. Their last drive of the first quarter started on their own three yard line after a failed fourth-and-goal conversion from Vandy.
Another failed Vanderbilt drive later, the Gamecocks found themselves starting off their first drive of the second quarter from their own one yard line after a phenomenal bounce from Vandy's punter.
Their second straight drive that started out inside their own five ended in a 70-yard punt from Kai Kroeger, a new career long.
South Carolina's pass defense finally showed up about midway through the second quarter.
Wright and the Vandy offense were driving but their drive was killed after Jordan Strachan picked off a pass and took it back 44 yards to the Vanderbilt 20. The offense was unable to capitalize and failed to convert on a fourth-down conversion from inside the red zone. It didn't matter, because the South Carolina defense held Vandy to a three-and-out.
The South Carolina offense continued to stall out late into the second quarter. A fumble by MarShawn Lloyd set up Vanderbilt for its first touchdown after the ball was recovered at the USC 14.
At the half South Carolina was up 14-10. Wright was 7 for 11 with 161 passing yards while Doty was 12 for 18 with 154 yards. Kevin Harris led the Gamecocks with 35 rushing yards and Wright led the Commodores with 20 rushing yards.
South Carolina's first drive of the second half was more of the same. The drive started off promising, with two big back-to-back plays from ZaQuandre White but it was squandered by a fumble by Bell after a 28-yard reception that Vandy recovered.
Two holding penalties on one play by South Carolina helped propel the Vanderbilt offense in the ensuing drive. Wright found Will Sheppard for what looked like a 10-yard reception but a missed tackle led to a 52-yard lead-taking touchdown by Sheppard.
In their second and final drive of the third quarter, the Gamecocks drove 57 yards down the field led by ZaQuandre White, who hadn't tallied a stat since the Georgia game. Penalties killed momentum and the drive ended with Parker White missing a 38-yard field goal, his first miss of the season.
South Carolina continued to have no luck in the fourth quarter on offense. The Gamecocks turned the ball over on the third play of their first fourth-quarter drive. An overthrown ball to Joyner landed in the hands of Dashaun Jerkins.
Much like the Kentucky game, the South Carolina defense kept them in the game. On the next drive, Vanderbilt was forced into its fourth three-and-out of the game.
Doty's second interception of the day with a little over five minutes left in the game was the final nail in the coffin.
A delay of game called on the South Carolina defense for disconcerting signals, the seventh penalty of the day, helped set up a Vanderbilt field goal to put the Commodores up 20-14 with under two minutes to play in the game.
Zeb Noland replaced Doty for the last drive of the game. Doty finished with 242 receiving yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Noland led the Gamecocks 75 yards down the field in their final drive that ended in a nine-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette. Noland was 5 for 8 with 75 passing yards.
Vanderbilt got the ball back and Enagbare forced a fumble that South Carolina recovered. A kneel from Noland sealed the game.