CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB Noland comes off bench to key win

After scoring on their first two drives, South Carolina stalled out briefly on offense. Their last drive of the first quarter started on their own three yard line after a failed fourth-and-goal conversion from Vandy.

Another failed Vanderbilt drive later, the Gamecocks found themselves starting off their first drive of the second quarter from their own one yard line after a phenomenal bounce from Vandy's punter.

Their second straight drive that started out inside their own five ended in a 70-yard punt from Kai Kroeger, a new career long.

South Carolina's pass defense finally showed up about midway through the second quarter.

Wright and the Vandy offense were driving but their drive was killed after Jordan Strachan picked off a pass and took it back 44 yards to the Vanderbilt 20. The offense was unable to capitalize and failed to convert on a fourth-down conversion from inside the red zone. It didn't matter, because the South Carolina defense held Vandy to a three-and-out.

The South Carolina offense continued to stall out late into the second quarter. A fumble by MarShawn Lloyd set up Vanderbilt for its first touchdown after the ball was recovered at the USC 14.