CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB Guarantano opens as undisputed starter for No. 16 Vols

Not having to learn new language in yet another playbook allowed Guarantano to work on being better at executing what Chaney and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke want. He worked during the offseason to gain some weight, and Guarantano also has tried to be more consistent and be a leader.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback can tell a significant difference and feels much more comfortable.

"I'm not overthinking many things," Guarantano said. "I'm able just to read coverages and go through my progressions without having my thought process change throughout the whole thing. It's definitely more easygoing and it's way easier on my mind and my body going through some things."

That will be put to the test Saturday night in the season opener at South Carolina.

The Vols have won six straight. Four players started at quarterback during that streak, and Guarantano started the wins against Missouri and Vanderbilt. He became only the third quarterback in Tennessee history to throw for more than 400 yards when he had 415 yards passing in the win over Missouri.

Now the decision is who backs up Guarantano. Both freshman Harrison Bailey and sophomore Brian Maurer have missed practices, giving J.T. Shrout more work. But Pruitt said they want to give both of the other quarterbacks a chance.