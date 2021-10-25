CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB Brown 'came in and did great job'

Going into the week, the plan from South Carolina’s side of things was for Saturday’s game to be the Zeb Noland show with Luke Doty out the rest of the way.

With 15 yards of offense and no points through the first three quarters, it didn’t necessarily work out that way.

Noland, who took a beating Saturday and was dealing with what Shane Beamer called a “bloody everything,” was relieved in the fourth quarter by Jason Brown, who got his first extended action since week one and ultimately led South Carolina in passing.

“He’s a gamer. Whether it be back in the spring game — which is a completely different level — he came in and made some throws in the spring game. The moment wasn’t too big for him. He sat in the pocket, made some throws and certainly some throws he would like to have back that maybe were a little off,” head coach Shane Beamer said.

“For his first game action, I thought he came in and did a great job. I thought he did a nice job of sustaining plays and creating when we gave up some pressure and be able to get out of the pocket and make some throws.”

Brown, according to PFF, was the Gamecocks’ second-highest graded player regardless of snap count with an overall grade of 80.1 in 27 snaps.