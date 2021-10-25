CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB Brown 'came in and did great job'

Going into the week, the plan from South Carolina’s side of things was for Saturday’s game to be the Zeb Noland show with Luke Doty out the rest of the way.
With 15 yards of offense and no points through the first three quarters, it didn’t necessarily work out that way.
Noland, who took a beating Saturday and was dealing with what Shane Beamer called a “bloody everything,” was relieved in the fourth quarter by Jason Brown, who got his first extended action since week one and ultimately led South Carolina in passing.
“He’s a gamer. Whether it be back in the spring game — which is a completely different level — he came in and made some throws in the spring game. The moment wasn’t too big for him. He sat in the pocket, made some throws and certainly some throws he would like to have back that maybe were a little off,” head coach Shane Beamer said.
“For his first game action, I thought he came in and did a great job. I thought he did a nice job of sustaining plays and creating when we gave up some pressure and be able to get out of the pocket and make some throws.”
Brown, according to PFF, was the Gamecocks’ second-highest graded player regardless of snap count with an overall grade of 80.1 in 27 snaps.
Playing in his first real SEC action, Brown played the entire fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Aggies, completing eight of his 14 pass attempts for 84 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Aided by two penalties on a fourth-down conversion, he’d lead a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive followed by two drives ending in interceptions and a nine-play, 59-yard touchdown drive on South Carolina’s final offensive possession.
“He went out there, did his job and did it well,” Zeb Noland said. “Jason did a great job. He moved around in the pocket well, great communication on the field. What more could you ask for to go down there and get 14 points at the end of the game in the fourth quarter?”
According to PFF, Brown ended with an adjusted completion percentage of 72.7 and an average depth of target of 11.4, both up from Noland, who was running for his life Saturday night (11 pressures on 20 dropbacks).
Brown, who was pressured four times on 13 dropbacks, went 2-for-4 for 20 yards and a touchdown while under pressure for an NFL passer rating of 104.2. When kept clean, Brown averaged 7.9 yards per attempt with an interception.
All but one of his pass plays were straight dropbacks, going 6-for-11 for 69 yards, a touchdown and an interception. But there was still a bevy of miscommunication issues with Brown in the game — a few errant snaps and still two interceptions — needing to be cleaned up before the next game in two weeks.
“We had another dumb snap. It’s one of those things where we continue to beat ourselves,” Noland said. “That’s all we continue to do. As a leader on this team and as leaders we have to continue to fix those things and quit beating ourselves.”
Florida game
The Gamecocks will host the Florida Gators in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbiaon Saturday, Nov. 6, the SEC office announced today. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
Foster is Thorpe semifinalist
Senior safety Jaylan Foster is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college football, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced.