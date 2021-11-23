 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'Pretty good shape' on injury front

Auburn South Carolina Football

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs with the ball against Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

For South Carolina to be going into its final regular-season game of the year, the Gamecocks find themselves in decent shape on the injury front, head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday.

Other than the previously known injuries, South Carolina exited its win over Auburn with just a couple of new issues.

"Injury-wise, we're in pretty good shape, same thing from Sunday night," Beamer said. "(Xavier) Legette, I know got banged up against Auburn, we expect him to be okay for Saturday. I think I used the word 'questionable' for Cam Smith on Sunday night. I would say he's still questionable; he was out there at practice tonight but was a little bit limited. But other than that, we're in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint."

Smith exited the Auburn game early after banging his knee on the ground while making a tackle.

Legette was slow to get up after making a key leaping grab in the fourth quarter and landing hard on his back.

The Gamecocks and Clemson are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on the SEC Network.

Game information

  • Clemson at South Carolina
  • 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21
  • TV: SEC Network
