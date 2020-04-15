CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Players get creative to stay in shape

That poses a little problem with different guys having different weight room set-ups at home or little to no access to weights away from campus.

Because of that, Jackson is giving them a few tips to try and get a little work done before they’re ultimately allowed back on campus.

The coaches, though, can only communicate and ask players about their workouts without the ability to monitor them.

“We can’t really monitor anything they’re doing physically at home. We can only suggest things they can do,” Muschamp said. “We’re talking to our guys every day to see they’re working out the best they can. ... Some guys are doing the best they can do with what they got. That’s all we can ask right now.”

Players are getting creative with it, finding different ways to get their workouts in this April before hopefully getting back to campus soon.