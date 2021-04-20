CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Plan is for two evenly matched teams

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is hoping and planning for his first spring game to be as traditional as possible.

Beamer has already divided his roster up into two teams -- the Garnet and the Black -- for Saturday's Garnet and Black spring game and hopes to operate with two separate teams as opposed to just scrimmaging with offense vs. defense as the Gamecocks have done at times in the past.

"Our plan for Saturday is to divide up into two teams, evenly matched -- it's not [just] offense vs. defense," Beamer said. "I literally came in here early on a Sunday morning after our first scrimmage and just kind of went through in our staff room and just basically built the teams and tried to make them as evenly as possible and that's our plan right now."

Beamer will also split up his coaching staff, with some assistants working with one team and the others with the other team. The one caveat: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Clayton White will call all the plays for their respective side of the ball for both teams.

Beamer's plan is contingent on the Gamecocks, who have had a number of bumps and bruises this spring, being healthy enough to allow for two fully split teams on Saturday afternoon.