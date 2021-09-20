CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Performance by QB Doty impressive, Beamer says

Fans who wanted to see what Luke Doty could do against Georgia Saturday didn't have to wait long.
Doty, who missed the first two games of the year with a foot injury, was thrust into emergency playing duty after an injury to Zeb Noland on the first drive and played 59 of the Gamecocks' 67 snaps at the quarterback spot.
There were flashes from the Gamecocks' starter entering camp of what the offense might look like despite having to throw him into an unenviable situation.
“I’m proud of Luke. To come in off very, very little reps in practice in a full team mode and perform like he did was really, really, really impressive what he did last night at the quarterback position sitting in the pocket, taking hits and making some big-time throws,” head coach Shane Beamer said.
“Obviously a little off on some of the deep balls but we’ll get that corrected. That’s to be expected with his first real action since preseason camp. I’m proud of him and the toughness he showed.”
Doty was put into an tough situation, coming in with limited 11-on-11 practice time and with his first game reps of the season against arguably the best defense in the country with an average time to throw at just 2.6 seconds.
But despite some struggles up front, he was largely effective when he wasn’t under pressure.
Doty completed 61.1% of his passes and averaged 7.5 yards per attempt, operating in a clean pocket compared to completing just 25% of his passes and averaging 2.3 yards per attempt under pressure.
When he was kept clean, he had an NFL passer rating of 79.6 and threw for five first downs. His touchdown came in a clean pocket, as did his lone interception, albeit being a tipped ball on a screen pass.
He, nor the rest of South Carolina’s offense, handled Georgia’s blitzing. In seven dropbacks where Doty and the offensive line dealt with an extra rusher, the Gamecocks went just 2-for-6 for four yards (0.7 yards per attempt) with a passer rating of just 42.4.
Doty was great off the play action, completing four of his nine attempts for 8.2 yards per attempt, a touchdown and a passer rating of 110.4. He averaged just 4.6 yards per attempt on straight dropbacks.
Beamer mentioned Sunday night that Doty needs to get better with his timing on deep balls, but the quarterback was 3-for-7 on throws 20-plus yards downfield for 103 yards and a score with a 129.5 passer rating and a score.
He struggled, though, on throws 10 yards from the line and in, completing just nine of his 15 attempts for 34 yards (2.3 attempts) with a 36.8 rating.
His value to the team was the best at the end of the game and he seemingly got more comfortable, albeit as the game got more out of hand.
“He stepped in, hasn’t missed a beat since August. I’m proud of him and the toughness he showed and the willingness to run and the leadership he showed throughout the night. Certainly there’s some play call, mechanics, line-of-scrimmage issues,” Beamer said.
“Obviously it was really, really loud in there last night and we have to do a better job of getting things communicated from the sideline to the field to the huddle then to the line of scrimmage and at the line of scrimmage. There are some areas he can improve with that, like we all can."
Troy kickoff
South Carolina will host the Troy Trojans in a non-conference game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3:30 p.m., the Southeastern Conference announced. The game will be televised on SEC Network.