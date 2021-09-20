CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Performance by QB Doty impressive, Beamer says

Fans who wanted to see what Luke Doty could do against Georgia Saturday didn't have to wait long.

Doty, who missed the first two games of the year with a foot injury, was thrust into emergency playing duty after an injury to Zeb Noland on the first drive and played 59 of the Gamecocks' 67 snaps at the quarterback spot.

There were flashes from the Gamecocks' starter entering camp of what the offense might look like despite having to throw him into an unenviable situation.

“I’m proud of Luke. To come in off very, very little reps in practice in a full team mode and perform like he did was really, really, really impressive what he did last night at the quarterback position sitting in the pocket, taking hits and making some big-time throws,” head coach Shane Beamer said.

“Obviously a little off on some of the deep balls but we’ll get that corrected. That’s to be expected with his first real action since preseason camp. I’m proud of him and the toughness he showed.”

Doty was put into an tough situation, coming in with limited 11-on-11 practice time and with his first game reps of the season against arguably the best defense in the country with an average time to throw at just 2.6 seconds.