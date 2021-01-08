CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Panther assistant to be OC

COLUMBIA -- Less than 24 hours after Mike Bobo's departure from South Carolina, Shane Beamer is set to hire Carolina Panthers assistant OL coach Marcus Satterfield as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator, according to reports from Football Scoop and The Athletic's Josh Kendall and Joe Person.

Sources confirmed this with Gamecock Central.

Satterfield spent this past season as the assistant offensive line coach under head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the Panthers.

Satterfield has coached quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends and the offensive line at various points in his career.

The Greenback, Tenn., native has been an offensive coordinator at UT Martin, Chatanooga, East Tennessee Tech and Temple under Rhule. He also was on Rhule's Baylor staff as tight ends coach.

Bobo is leaving to become offensive coordinator for new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

Harsin was hired to be Auburn’s head coach last month after spending the previous seven seasons as the head coach at Boise State. He coached against Bobo when Bobo led Colorado State, also in the Mountain West Conference.