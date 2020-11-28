CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Outmanned USC no match for Dawgs

COLUMBIA — No. 13 Georgia's 45-16 win over South Carolina was the Bulldogs' biggest victory of this strange season on the scoreboard.

But Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn't sure had its best game Saturday night, with the Gamecocks missing more than two dozen players and offering little resistance.

"It's hard to say that because of the quality of the competition," Smart said.

James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards. It was barely a game from the start. Georgia (6-2) led 21-0 after three possessions and South Carolina (2-7) had yet to get a first down.

The Gamecocks can barely field a team. Nearly 20 players couldn't play because of injuries or COVID-19 issues. Another seven players have opted out, several since the school fired coach Will Muschamp two weeks ago.

Still, Smart said he was happy for the fast start and the 332 yards his team gained on the ground.

"They didn't play down to that level," Smart said. "They knocked people off the ball."

After throwing for 401 yards in his first start last week, Southern California transfer JT Daniels was 10 for 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.